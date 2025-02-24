Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.61 and last traded at $56.30. 2,248,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,940,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Innodata alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INOD

Innodata Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 200,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,223.37. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,707 shares of company stock worth $16,553,853 in the last three months. 15.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 1,718.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 892,663 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innodata by 2,038.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 293,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innodata by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after buying an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.