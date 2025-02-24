Insider Buying: Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Director Purchases 3,685 Shares of Stock

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) Director John Alan Young purchased 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $37,329.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,254.99. The trade was a 5.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Alan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, John Alan Young acquired 1,000 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00.

Shares of NYSE LUCK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 509,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,470. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,048.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76.

Lucky Strike Entertainment ( NYSE:LUCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,197.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

