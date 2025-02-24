Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.88.
Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel
Intel Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of INTC opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intel
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.