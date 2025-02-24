Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,346 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after buying an additional 4,793,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,246,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

