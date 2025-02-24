Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21,404.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,813 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $168.04 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $169.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.66%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $1,141,209.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,144.28. This trade represents a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares in the company, valued at $25,855,091.88. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,368 shares of company stock valued at $9,908,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

