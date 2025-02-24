International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $261.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.30.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.