International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of IFF opened at $79.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

