Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 13.6% – Time to Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 123,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 57,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The firm has a market cap of C$16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.
Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.
