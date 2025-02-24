Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 13.6% – Time to Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 123,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 57,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The firm has a market cap of C$16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

About Inventus Mining

(Get Free Report)

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

