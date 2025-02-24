Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Shares of BSMQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,242. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

