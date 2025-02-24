Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1168 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

