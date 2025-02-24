Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCW traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.28. 177,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

