Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCW traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.28. 177,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

