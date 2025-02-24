Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:IHYF)

Feb 24th, 2025

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1361 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

IHYF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. 2,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,906. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)

