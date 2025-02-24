Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Juniper Hill Capital Management LP

Juniper Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 294.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,926 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 15.5% of Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $69,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.08 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $523.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.