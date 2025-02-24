Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 265,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 235,147 shares.The stock last traded at $89.44 and had previously closed at $90.90.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $642.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 642.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

