Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 93,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $460.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

