Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 24th (ABP, AGIO, AIRJ, APT, ARL, ARMK, BBNX, BIOL, CCRN, CMPX)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Abpro (NASDAQ:ABP). They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX). Leerink Partners issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). They issued a sell rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL). They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD). They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD). They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML). They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

