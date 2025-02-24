Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tenaris (TS)

Tenaris (NYSE: TS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/24/2025 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2025 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2025 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/17/2025 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2025 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2025 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Tenaris Price Performance

NYSE TS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,912. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Tenaris SA alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 97,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.