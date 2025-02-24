Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,503 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.38%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

