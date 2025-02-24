IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.87. Approximately 6,495,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 26,884,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Benchmark upped their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get IonQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity at IonQ

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $290,661.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 926,114 shares in the company, valued at $27,524,108.08. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 21,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $634,349.01. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 571,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,985,373.33. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,223 shares of company stock worth $1,314,652. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135,851 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in IonQ in the third quarter valued at about $3,749,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 34.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 111,435 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in IonQ by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.