IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.97, but opened at $27.11. IperionX shares last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 21,460 shares trading hands.

IperionX Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of IperionX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IperionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,305,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IperionX by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IperionX in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

