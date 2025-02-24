iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

IBIT stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

