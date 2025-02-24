iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.13 and last traded at $61.82, with a volume of 228264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICF. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

