iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 479,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 378,179 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,344,000 after purchasing an additional 338,316 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,154,000 after buying an additional 279,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,001,000 after buying an additional 268,992 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,952,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

HDV opened at $119.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.56. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.