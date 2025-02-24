iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after buying an additional 656,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,215,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,652,000 after buying an additional 106,405 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,656,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,663,000 after buying an additional 257,103 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

