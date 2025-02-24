iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $75.62, with a volume of 14707929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

