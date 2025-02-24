iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2025

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $75.62, with a volume of 14707929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.