iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $75.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

