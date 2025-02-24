iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Lowered by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $131.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.