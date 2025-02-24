iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.43 and last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 4583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.
iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
