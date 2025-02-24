iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.43 and last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 4583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 421.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.