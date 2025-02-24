iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Stock Price Up 10.7% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report) rose 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $35.96. Approximately 5,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $17.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Finland ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.49% of iShares MSCI Finland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares MSCI Finland ETF

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

