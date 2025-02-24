iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.26 and last traded at $75.35. 12,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 26,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 59,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap Japanese stocks. SCJ was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

