iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $93.35, with a volume of 2063105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
