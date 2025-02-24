iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $93.35, with a volume of 2063105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.