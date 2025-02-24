iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,806,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $176.09 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.