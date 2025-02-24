iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stake Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

