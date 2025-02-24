iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 839690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Beaten Down Healthcare Stocks Recovering in 2025
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- These 3 Unusual ETFs Have Dominated the S&P 500’s Performance YTD
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- UnitedHealth’s RSI Suggests It Is Extremely Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.