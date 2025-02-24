iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 839690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

