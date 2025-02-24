J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 5.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 25.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 15.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $368.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.53.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.8 %

CRM stock opened at $309.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total transaction of $2,041,607.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,415. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,102,114 shares of company stock worth $381,142,656 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.