J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,498,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SHY opened at $82.24 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

