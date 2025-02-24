J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

AMP stock opened at $530.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.50 and a 200-day moving average of $511.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

