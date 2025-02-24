Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $161.24. The company had a trading volume of 380,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,483. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day moving average of $133.19. Jabil has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,334,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Jabil by 54.9% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

