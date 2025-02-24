James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 159 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 162.46 ($2.06), with a volume of 25801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50 ($2.03).

James Halstead Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 180.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of £681.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

About James Halstead

(Get Free Report)

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.