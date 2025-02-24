Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.83 per share and revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $138.27.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $242,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,742,619.25. This represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

