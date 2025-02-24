JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,331,000 after buying an additional 376,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,281,000 after buying an additional 136,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 416,013 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.13 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

