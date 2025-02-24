JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Trimmed by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

