Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.24

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.
Jumbo Interactive Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $829.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.90.
About Jumbo Interactive
