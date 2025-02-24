Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 1060490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

