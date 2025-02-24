Kayne Anderson BDC (KBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:KBDC opened at $17.40 on Monday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,758.98. The trade was a 44.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
