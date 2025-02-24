Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.12 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jabil were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 12,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Jabil by 406.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520,672 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 293,801 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Jabil by 511.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Jabil Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE JBL opened at $162.54 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

