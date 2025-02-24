Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.09 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 1402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Kforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kforce

Kforce Price Performance

Kforce Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $928.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 58.21%.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 171.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kforce by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.