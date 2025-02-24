Kintegral Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

CAH opened at $126.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

