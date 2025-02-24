KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.7% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in KLA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 52.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 260.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $754.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $609.40 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $708.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $715.96.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Oppenheimer raised KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

