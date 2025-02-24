Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,288,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 512,018 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 124,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.52.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In other news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 56,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $177,799.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,711,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,129.60. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,487.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 320,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,120.72. This represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

