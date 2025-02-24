Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.
DNUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
NASDAQ DNUT opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.
